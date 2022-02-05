Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Shaun White says Beijing Olympics will be final competition

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Getty Images
Shaun White will take part in a snowboard halfpipe final at the Laax Open that's shaping up to be the first true preview of the upcoming Winter Olympics.
This weekend on the road to the Olympics: Shaun White faces halfpipe favorites at Laax Open
Posted at 9:22 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 10:22:03-05

BEIJING — Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White made it clear that the Beijing Games won’t just be his final Olympics.

The 35-year-old American plans to retire from the sport he put on the international map after the half-pipe medal round next week.

White has been a transcendent force for snowboarding and its most recognizable face for nearly two decades. And not just because of the mop of red hair that inspired his nickname.

Those locks have since been chopped and White is now an elder statesman for the sport.

He is participating in his fifth Olympics after a difficult and injury-marred season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo