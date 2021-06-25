UMKC alumna Courtney Frerichs qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Olympian with ties to the Kansas City area has punched her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Courtney Frerichs, a UMKC alumna and a Nixa, Missouri, native, finished second in the women's 3000 meters Steeplechase race on Thursday .

TOKYO BOUND!!! 🇺🇸🇯🇵

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me through this journey- it truly takes a village and I wouldn’t be here without you! So unbelievably excited to be headed to my second Olympic Games!! ⚡️🏃🏼‍♀️#roadtotokyo 📷: @cortneyvwhite pic.twitter.com/Y7WQtayoSM — Courtney Frerichs (@courtfrerichs8) June 25, 2021

Frerichs finished with a time of 9:11.79 to qualify.

During her time at UMKC, Frerichs broke several school records and won a national title in the 2016 NCAA Outdoor 3000 meter Steeplechase race.

She holds school records in the 3000 meters, 5000 meters and the mile. Frerichs also broke school records in the outdoor 2000 meter steeplechase, 3000 meter steeplechase and the 5000 meters race.

Frerichs also qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.