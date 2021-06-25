Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

UMKC alumna Courtney Frerichs qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ashley Landis/AP
Courtney Frerichs competes in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase during the USATF Golden Games athletics meet at Mount San Antonio College Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Walnut, Calif. She finished first. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
USATF Golden Games Athletics
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:13:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Olympian with ties to the Kansas City area has punched her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Courtney Frerichs, a UMKC alumna and a Nixa, Missouri, native, finished second in the women's 3000 meters Steeplechase race on Thursday.

Frerichs finished with a time of 9:11.79 to qualify.

During her time at UMKC, Frerichs broke several school records and won a national title in the 2016 NCAA Outdoor 3000 meter Steeplechase race.

She holds school records in the 3000 meters, 5000 meters and the mile. Frerichs also broke school records in the outdoor 2000 meter steeplechase, 3000 meter steeplechase and the 5000 meters race.

Frerichs also qualified for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Brazil.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More