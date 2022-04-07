One-on-one: Royals owner John Sherman talks future of team, stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 took time on the Opening Day of the Royals baseball season to talk to the team's Chairman and CEO, John Sherman, about the future of the team.

Many fans are most excited about some of the roster changes taking place this season.

Longtime fan favorite Zack Greinke is back and will be the starting pitcher for Opening Day.

He'll be joined by rookie Bobby Witt Jr. on third base, the top prospect in the MLB.

Sherman said it is a great decision to choose now to bring up Witt, even if it wasn't his decision.

"That's above my pay grade," he joked.

He cited the talent of veterans on the team like Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield.

"It's important to bring up young athletes like Bobby Witt when you have good athletes around them," Sherman said.

Despite the guidance of older players, Sherman acknowledges the 21-year-old will have a lot of pressure on him as he enters the majors.

The other hot topic this season is the potential for the team to build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City.

"Wherever we play, this is about what's in the best interest of our community and we're really in the middle of the process," the chairman said.

Sherman said it's important to look at other teams playing in or moving to higher density areas and the success they're having. He gave Atlanta as an example.

"It would really round out our central business district," Sherman said. "This is about much more than baseball."

He repeatedly emphasized that the decision will ultimately be about what best benefits the community. A site has not been selected, yet.

When there is a site selected, Sherman said the team will be in good hands since Kansas City is the "global headquarters of sports architecture."

There has been speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals' next-door neighbors, might make a move too, and it could be across the state line.

Sherman said the two franchises do discuss the future of both stadiums together.

"Both of us are trying to figure out how these two great franchises stay in the community for the next 50 years," he said.

While he couldn't speak for the Chiefs, Sherman said the Royals are more focused on the Missouri side of the state line. He added that it's unlikely they would be next to each other again, but they are working together.