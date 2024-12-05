Watch Now
Original Royal, pitcher Al Fitzmorris passes away at 78

Fitzmorris was part of first playoff team in 1976
The Kansas City Royals announced the death of Al Fitzmorris.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Al Fitzmorris, a player on the inaugural 1969 team, has died at the age of 78.

The Royals mourned Fitzmorris in a post on social media.

"We send our condolences to Al’s loved ones and will miss Al dearly," the club said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

Fitzmorris was an integral part of the 1976 team, which made its first-ever playoff appearance, as he posted a 15-11 record with a 3.06 ERA in the regular season.

He was traded after that season to Cleveland then ended his career with the California Angels.

