Original Royal, pitcher Al Fitzmorris passes away at 78

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Al Fitzmorris, a player on the inaugural 1969 team, has died at the age of 78.

The Royals mourned Fitzmorris in a post on social media.

"We send our condolences to Al’s loved ones and will miss Al dearly," the club said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

Fitzmorris was an integral part of the 1976 team, which made its first-ever playoff appearance, as he posted a 15-11 record with a 3.06 ERA in the regular season.

He was traded after that season to Cleveland then ended his career with the California Angels.

