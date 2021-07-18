Watch
Orioles beat Royals 8-4 to stop 5-game skid

Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer reacts after the Baltimore Orioles scored their sixth run of a baseball game in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Brady Singer Career high 7 runs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urias each had two RBIs, and the Baltimore Orioles ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals 8-4.

The Orioles got six consecutive hits in a five-run third inning as they chased starter Brady Singer and opened a 7-0 lead.

It was only Baltimore’s second win in July. Singer gave up seven earned runs, the most in a start in his career.

He lasted two-plus innings, allowing eight hits and one walk. Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and seven hits.

Paul Fry worked 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win.

