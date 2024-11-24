Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Orlando Pride claim 1st NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium

Angelina Cori Dyke
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Orlando Pride midfielder Angelina, center, celebrates her assist on a goal by Pride forward Barbra Banda with teammate Pride defender Cori Dyke (31) during the first half of the NWSL championship at CPKC Stadium against the Washington Spirit, Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Angelina Cori Dyke
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first-ever NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium is officially in the books. The Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0.

Barbra Banda scored the game-winning goal in the 37th minute. The Pride captured their first-ever NWSL championship in team history inside the first purpose-built women’s professional sports stadium in the world.

The Pride posted the league’s best record at 18-6-2 during the regular season. This is the first time Orlando has been in the playoffs since 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone