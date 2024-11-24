Orlando Pride claim 1st NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first-ever NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium is officially in the books. The Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0.

Barbra Banda scored the game-winning goal in the 37th minute. The Pride captured their first-ever NWSL championship in team history inside the first purpose-built women’s professional sports stadium in the world.

The Pride posted the league’s best record at 18-6-2 during the regular season. This is the first time Orlando has been in the playoffs since 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.