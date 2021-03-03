Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson, Royals agree on deal to return

items.[0].image.alt
Orlin Wagner/AP
Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. The Royals defeated the White Sox 3-2 in 14 innings.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Jarrod Dyson
Posted at 7:45 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 20:45:59-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed on a deal for him to return to the team, according to reports.

Robert Murray, of MLB Insider, reported Tuesday night that, Dyson had reached the agreement, while Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, reported the outfield will be back with the Royals on a reported $1.5 million deal.

Dyson was drafted by the Royals in 2006 in the 50th round and was a pivotal part of the Royals’ 2014-15 World Series runs.

Dyson, an exceptional base stealer, coined the phrase, “That’s what speed do” — ranking third in the American League with the most stolen bases.

The Royals traded Dyson to the Mariners for right-hander Nate Karns in January 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!