Outfielder Jarrod Dyson, Royals agree on deal to return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and free-agent outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed on a deal for him to return to the team, according to reports.

Robert Murray, of MLB Insider, reported Tuesday night that, Dyson had reached the agreement, while Jon Heyman, of the MLB Network, reported the outfield will be back with the Royals on a reported $1.5 million deal.

Dyson was drafted by the Royals in 2006 in the 50th round and was a pivotal part of the Royals’ 2014-15 World Series runs.

Dyson, an exceptional base stealer, coined the phrase, “That’s what speed do” — ranking third in the American League with the most stolen bases.

The Royals traded Dyson to the Mariners for right-hander Nate Karns in January 2017.

