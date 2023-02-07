Parents of former Kansas basketball starter Christian Braun talk living through child's championship game

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs take the field in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII, their parents will most likely be in the stands, or undoubtedly watching the game from home.

The parents of Jason and Travis Kelce are surely feeling the excitement as their two sons will play against one another. Travis plays for the Chiefs, while Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The Super Bowl has gotta be insane,” Lisa Braun said.

Lisa and her husband Don watched their son Christian win the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship with the Kansas Jayhawks last April.

Christian was a key part of that team, averaging the second-most points per game for the Jayhawks last season, including a double-double performance in which he scored 12 points and collected 12 rebounds during the National Championship Game.

That performance helped him reach the NBA later in June, when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

The Braun family traveled from Overland Park, Kansas, to New Orleans to cheer Christian on from the stands.

“I tried to stay calm and not get too high, not get too crazy, until we had reason," Lisa Braun said. "I tried to keep it in perspective.”

The parents both admitted they didn’t talk to each other much during the game, but that’s normal. Don felt like his son had heard any advice he could offer several times before, so he had faith in Christian and the team.

Don’s advice for parents during the Super Bowl is simple.

“My advice is let it happen, probably stay out of their ear, stay out of their head,” he said. “Be as calm, as cool, and collected as you can.”

Lisa added to soak in the moment. Being at a NCAA basketball championship or Super Bowl is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience and every parent should enjoy it.