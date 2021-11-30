Park women’s volleyball wins opener at NAIA national tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fourth-seeded Park University women’s volleyball team opened pool play Tuesday at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship .

The Pirates (31-2), who have won 28 consecutive matches, knocked off No. 21 seed Grand View University (Iowa) in four sets 25-22, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18 in Pool D action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Nada Meawad led Park with 18 kills, while her twin sister, Noura Meawad, and Debora Bernardi each had 14 kills. Vera Beltrame led the way with 40 assists.

Park has only dropped four sets, including one against Grand View, during its current winning streak. The program won national titles in 2014 and 2018.

The Pirates return to action at 1 p.m. Wednesday against No. 13 seed Dakota Wesleyan with a spot in the national quarterfinals on the line.