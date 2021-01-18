Parkville bar issues bet ahead of Chiefs, Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Parkville bars entered into a friendly wager Sunday night in the lead up to the next Kansas City Chiefs game.

Riverpark Pub and Eatery issued the bet to Al’s Bar & Grill on Facebook shortly after the Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns in their AFC Divisional match up.

“If the Bills win against the Chiefs then I will dress in all Bills gear and work the Super Bowl for you,” the post said. “If they lose, then you have to dress in Chiefs gear and work down here.”

Al’s accepted the challenge later Sunday night.

Riverpark Pub is located on Main Street, while Al’s is on Northwest Highway 45.

The Chiefs are set to face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday for a Super Bowl berth.