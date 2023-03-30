Partnership with KC nonprofit, Royals creates fields of opportunity for children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A partnership between the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City and Royals Charities is working to involve more players and volunteer coaches in baseball.

The Royals Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program started in 1996, opening doors for children ages 5-18 to play baseball and softball while giving players access to the Royals' development team, trainers and more at a low cost.

“The hope behind the RBI program is to provide an opportunity for the kids in the urban core to have an affordable option to learn baseball, after all, it’s considered the national pastime,” said Waymond King, director of athletics and healthy lifestyles with BGCGKC.

The partnership between both organizations formed last year with the goal of teaching players the importance of diversity on the field.

Kenya Long has been a volunteer coach for eight years and is the only female baseball coach in the RBI program. Her efforts are set to be recognized at Kauffman Stadium during Opening Day.

“In baseball, even if you fall or fail, you bounce back from it and that’s a life lesson, especially for young men, you can always come back from it,” Long said.

Players range from all backgrounds, but everyone under Long’s leadership learns the value of being part of a team.

“We can all be built as one versus keeping everyone separated,” Long said.

Every year, RBI sends teams to the regional playoffs where they have the opportunity to qualify for the RBI World Series.

Practice takes place inside the Urban Youth Academy.

To learn more, visit their website.

