Pasquantino delivers for Royals in 1-0 victory over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino’s one-out single in the eighth inning drove in Nick Loftin with the game’s only run as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Tigers 1-0 on Saturday, snapping Detroit’s five-game winning streak.

Pasquantino dropped to seventh, from his usual third spot, in the Royals lineup because of Detroit’s starter left-hander Tarik Skubal. He blooped a hit into short left field off Beau Brieske (1-2). Loftin had two of KC’s four hits, including a double in the eighth.

John Schreiber (2-2) picked up the win for Kansas City. Carlos Estevez picked up his 16th save in 18 chances.

Both pitchers were nearly flawless from the beginning. Skubal allowed just a pair of singles, while Michael Wacha allowed only a walk in his first six innings.

Wacha finally yielded a hit in the seventh when Colt Keith lined a one-out single up the middle. The 6 1/3 innings of no-hit ball was the fourth longest such effort of Wacha’s career. Wacha finished the game with seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and one walk, with six strikeouts.

Skubal also completed seven innings, allowing just two hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Key moment

The key moment for both teams was the eighth inning when both managers turned to their bullpens. It hardly opened the floodgates of offense, but neither team had many scoring chances against the starters.

Key stat

Zero. Neither starter allowed a single baserunner to reach second base. The closest anyone came in the seven innings for Wacha and Skubal was in the Royals fifth, when Loftin reached with a single but was caught stealing at second.

Up next

The Tigers and Royals will conclude a three-game series Sunday afternoon. The Tigers will hand the ball to RHP Keider Montero (2-1, 4.54 ERA), while LHP Kris Bubic (5-2, 1.45) will take the mound for Kansas City.

