Patrick 'Magic' Mahomes completes behind-the-back pass during practice

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The weather delivered on Family Fun Day at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Saturday was a cooler but also quicker practice for the team.

The Chiefs working through a 10-10-10 day, meaning it was a shorter practice and the team went through 10 offensive plays, 10 defensive plays and 10 minutes of special teams. Despite being a shorter practice for fans, it doesn't mean the experience was less magical because Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was still out on the field.

During practice, Mahomes pulled yet another trick out of his hat — a behind-the-back pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore.

"You know, he slips in new stuff all the time. I saw him pregame warm-up, he was trying a cross-body, left-handed throw so he keeps it fun and tries new things," Chiefs safety Justin Reid said.

Getting to compete against one of the best offenses in the National Football League is great preparation for the Chiefs defense, looking to place themselves in the top 10 this season.

"He's definitely a magician, that's insane. I'll go back and watch film and see him and be like, 'oh man I didn't even know he did that' because as an offensive lineman, you're not looking at the ball, Wanya Morris said. "We have to assume and know where the ball is as at all times without seeing it. So, to go back and watch him do that, it's breathtaking, because not everybody does that. For it to be so accurate behind the back, like that's insane, let's be real, like nobody could do that."

A behind-the-back pass can now be added to the laundry list of accomplishments Mahomes has had in his career with Kansas City.

The Chiefs will take Sunday off before returning to the practice field on Monday.