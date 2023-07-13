Watch Now
Patrick Mahomes added to his trophy collection with 2 2023 ESPY Awards

Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
Professional NFL player Patrick Mahomes, of the Kansas City Chiefs, accepts the award for best athlete in men's sports at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 21:43:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only does Patrick Mahomes make strong fashion statements, his athletic skills are even stronger.

Mahomes, wearing a stylish off-white suit, chains and no shirt, accepted two ESPY Awards Wednesday night for his continued athletic dominance.

He won the 2023 award for Best Male Athlete, and another award for Best NFL Player.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl victory in four years with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Among the list of his accomplishments are two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, two NFL Most Valuable Player awards and the 2020 Sports Illustrated magazine's Sportsperson of the Year.


