Patrick Mahomes focused on legacy, not being highest paid NFL quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the quarterback cost continues to rise, it's only a matter of time before the Kansas City Chiefs will have to give Patrick Mahomes a sweeter deal.

It's been three years since the two-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time MVP signed a 10-year, $450 million extension. It's the longest duration and most overall money for a quarterback in the NFL, but it will soon look outdated as new contracts are being signed.

This offseason, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a new deal worth $260 million over five years, making him the highest-played player in NFL history.

The average annual salary of Mahomes' current contract is $45 million, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Wednesday, Mahomes said he's not focused on his contract. Instead, it's his legacy he's concerned about.

"I worry about legacy and winning rings more than making money at this moment. We keep communication, we see what's going on around the league," said Mahomes. "At the same time, I'll never do anything that's going to hurt us from keeping the great players around me. So it's kinda teetering around that line."

Before Kansas City held the 2023 NFL Draft, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said the team would reassess Mahomes' deal after quarterbacks like Joe Burrow signed long-term extensions.

While that time is coming, Mahomes said he and his agent keep open communication with the organization, adding that he will toe the line of doing what's best for the team and his family.

"I've made enough money where I'll be set for the rest of my life," Mahomes said.

