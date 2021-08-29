Patrick Mahomes' foundation opens newest inclusive playground in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opened the city's newest playground.

Saturday, Mahomes joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park.

"He is a huge representation of our city and he's been an excellent example, and hopefully everybody will start following suit, that this is what it's all about. Everybody working together to make something happen," said Helen Fraizer, Kansas City resident.

The CEO and Founder of the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated nearly $1 million to renovate what was once a green space into an inclusive playground.

"The park one day just wasn't there and the next day it just was there, and that was really cool," said Parker McCallop, 12 years old.

The project was built and funded by the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and constructed by local firm Gunter Construction.

"It seems like I went to training camp and came back and this thing was all the way up," Mahomes said. "So, I just want to thank them for turning that around and getting this thing done in such a quick amount of time."

A number of families took advantage of the new play area the moment the ribbon was cut — enjoying the slides, swings and other sensory and physical components.

Executive Director of 15 and the Mahomies Marques Fitch asked the community to take care of the park.

"This is your park, please take pride in it," Fitch said.