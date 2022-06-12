Patrick Mahomes has a fan in 'The Fonz'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He is arguably known by many for his time on "Happy Days" as Fonzie or “The Fonz.” Some know him as Coach Klein from the movie "The Waterboy." But Henry Winkler has added a new title to his list: Fan of Patrick Mahomes.

Winkler appeared on the Rich Eisen show Friday to promote the season three finale of "Barry" — where he plays the character Gene Cousineau — when he brought up the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

“He’s one of my heroes,” Winkler said. “I root for that team even though I have never lived there. I think he is just phenomenal to watch.”

Later Eisen promised during their segment he would get Mahomes on the show next time Winkler was on, to which Winkler let out an audible gasp.

“I think that his ability is such a cut above. He is so passionate in the way he plays,” Winkler said. “He is so improvisational in the way he plays. He is so sure. I just think it is instinctually great.”

Eisen confirmed to Winkler that Mahomes does, in fact, listen to the show. Taking his words to heart, Winkler extended a warm invitation to Mahomes.

“We make a great chicken stuffed with ricotta and spinach with an unbelievable reduction," Winkler said. “It can be yours if you are here in LA.”

The Chiefs are set to visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 20.

Whether Mahomes is aware of the invitation so he can potentially pencil it in is unknown at this time.

