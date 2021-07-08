Watch
Patrick Mahomes hits nearly 350-yard drive at American Century Championship Long Drive Competition

Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 18:06:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is using the last few weeks before the team’s training camp this month to get in a few rounds of golf.

And if you thought he could throw a football a long ways, wait until you see how far he can drive a golf ball.

During Thursday’s American Century Championship Long Drive Competition at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, computers clocked one of Mahomes drives at nearly 350 yards long.

Sure, the air might be a little thin in the elevation at Lake Tahoe, but the MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback will take it.

“Didn’t say I was good at golf, but I can hit it far,” Mahomes tweeted.

Teammate Travis Kelce also took part in the long drive contest. After watching Mahomes’ drive, all Kelce could say was, “I should have went before him.”

The first round of the tournament starts Friday. Mahomes is set to tee off with Kelce and entertainer Justin Timberlake.

During Thursday morning's Celebrity-Amateur round, Mahomes was paired up with comedian Rob Riggle, Kelce, Jonathan Thomas and former United States Vice President Dan Quayle.

You can watch coverage of the American Century Championship at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday on 41 Action News.

