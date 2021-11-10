Patrick Mahomes leaving Odell Beckham Jr. rumors up to Chiefs' front office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not made a pitch to bring former Cleveland Browns wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the team.

Tuesday, Beckham went unclaimed on waiver, making him a free agent.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Beckham is interested in joining the Chiefs, Green Bay Packers or New Orleans Saints.

Beckham has recorded five 1,000 yard seasons during his time with the New York Giants and Browns. He's also a three-time Pro Bowler.

Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that he will leave the recruiting of players to Chiefs' General Manager Brett Veach.

"Obviously, I know that he's a talented player," Mahomes said. "All you can do is focus on the day at hand, especially this season. For me, it's focusing on the best practice I can have right now and let that all handle itself."

