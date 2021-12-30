Patrick Mahomes named December AFC Offensive Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.

Mahomes is no stranger to the award, winning it once in each of the four years he's played professional football. The four awards are more than any Chiefs player has ever earned.

In December, Mahomes had a 68.5% pass completion rate for 1,110 yards and eight touchdown passes.

The team is undefeated in December, and the only AFC team with that record this month.

Mahomes even recorded 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Not only has Mahomes outshone all other Chiefs players, but he is also the only quarterback to earn the Player of the Month award each of the past four seasons and joins Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers as the quarterbacks to hold four of the awards.

Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November.