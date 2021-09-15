Patrick Mahomes reflects on first game as a dad

In his fifth season in the NFL, fourth season as a starter, and first season as a father — quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to secure the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns in front of his daughter, Sterling.

“She had the headphones on. I think it ruined one of her naps. Brittany [Matthew, Mahomes’ fiancé] wasn’t too happy about it,” Mahomes said Wednesday.

He talked about his daughter’s first experience at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during media availability.

“Brittany said that when I was shushing the crowd one time that it was me telling everybody to be quiet for her nap. So that was cool,” he said.

Mahomes completed 27 of 36 passes for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns, making it back home just time to see his daughter off to bed.

“I made it home just in time before bedtime so she was in her bedtime routine. So I just kind of got to go in and give her a kiss goodnight. It was definitely cool to come home and see her,” Mahomes said.

Sterling is not new to attending sporting events, often accompanying her parents to Royals and KC NWSL games. Mahomes is not sure on what sport she enjoys more.

“I don’t know yet, we’ll see. I think her mom’s got her strong on soccer right now. We’re going to try and work her way where she is a big football fan," he said.

The Chiefs next take on the Baltimore Ravens on NBC's Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41.

