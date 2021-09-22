Patrick Mahomes says there is more to the story of viral video involving his brother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A video of Patrick Mahomes' brother has been circulating on social media since the Kansas City Chiefs lost, 36-35 to the Baltimore Ravens.

In a video posted to Barstool Sports Twitter account, Jackson Mahomes is seen pouring water at or on a heckling Ravens fan.

"Obviously, it's something we don't want to necessarily do," Mahomes said during a press conference on Wednesday. "There were things that were said to him and Brittany [Patrick's fiancée Brittany Matthews] that you don't see on the clip. He's been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he's usually pretty good at it and he'll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can."

In the video you can hear the Ravens fan say, "I’m so sorry for ya," to Jackson Mahomes.

After seeing the video, Jackson retweeted it with the caption, "they were thirsty."