Patrick Mahomes to face Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in golf competition

Patrick Mahomes will join three other NFL star quarterbacks in Capital One's The Match golfing event.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will move from the end-zone to the putting green as he prepares to join three other star quarterbacks in Capital One's The Match golf competition on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Mahomes will be teaming up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who announced last month he is returning to Tampa Bay.

Brady announced the showdown in a Tweet.

The event will feature a 12-hole challenge and will be hosted by Wynn Las Vegas, Turner Sports said in a release.

Mahomes took to Twitter as well, saying "This should be fun."

Chiefs fans can see if Mahomes is able to drive the golf ball as well as he drives a football June 1 at 5:30 p.m. CT on TNT.

