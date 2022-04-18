Patrick Mahomes to face Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers in golf competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will move from the end-zone to the putting green as he prepares to join three other star quarterbacks in Capital One's The Match golf competition on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Mahomes will be teaming up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who announced last month he is returning to Tampa Bay.

Brady announced the showdown in a Tweet.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

The event will feature a 12-hole challenge and will be hosted by Wynn Las Vegas, Turner Sports said in a release.

Mahomes took to Twitter as well, saying "This should be fun."

Chiefs fans can see if Mahomes is able to drive the golf ball as well as he drives a football June 1 at 5:30 p.m. CT on TNT.

