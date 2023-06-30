Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce victorious against NBA's Splash Brothers in 'The Match'

Capitol One's The Match
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TNT
Capitol One's The Match
Capitol One's The Match
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 22:41:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were victorious in Capitol One's "The Match" on Thursday.

Mahomes and Kelce defeated NBA stars Steph Curry Klay Thompson during the 12-hole exhibition match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was the second straight year Mahomes competed in the match, as he partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last year to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Highlights from Thursday's match can be found by clicking on this link.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app