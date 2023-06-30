Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce victorious against NBA's Splash Brothers in 'The Match'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were victorious in Capitol One's "The Match" on Thursday.

Mahomes and Kelce defeated NBA stars Steph Curry Klay Thompson during the 12-hole exhibition match at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was the second straight year Mahomes competed in the match, as he partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last year to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Highlights from Thursday's match can be found by clicking on this link.

