Peacock to exclusively air 1st-ever live-streamed NFL playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peacock will be the exclusive home to the first-ever live-streamed NFL playoff game, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

The streaming service, first launched in 2020, will present an NFL Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 13, 2024.

The game will immediately follow another Wild Card game airing on both NBC and Peacock at 3:30 p.m.

"As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says 'must-have' programming more than live NFL games," said President of Peacock and Direct to Consumer of NBCUniversal Kelly Campbell. "With the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game and our first exclusive regular season game, plus the entire season of Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America, and the Peacock Sunday Night Football Final postgame show, fans can stream the best of the NFL on Peacock all season long."

NBCUniversal will be the first media company to televise three NFL playoff games in a single weekend, broadcasting two Saturday Wild Card games and a Sunday prime time Wild Card game.

Peacock will also exclusively stream an NFL regular-season game for the first time as the Buffalo Bills visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

A divisional matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers will air before that game on NBC and Peacock starting at 3:30 p.m.

Both the Peacock exclusive Wild Card game and regular season game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing team cities and available on mobile devices with NFL+.

