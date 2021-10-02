Watch
Perez hitless, rest of Royals bats busy; Twins finish last

Kansas City moves to 74-86 on the season
Colin E. Braley/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts after striking out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 11:37 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 00:37:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went hitless on a night when every other Royals starter had at least one hit, and Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-6.

With the loss, the Twins were assured of finishing in last place in the AL Central winning the division the last two years.

Perez, who leads the majors with 48 home runs and 121 RBIs, went 0 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

All the other Kansas City starters either scored or drove in a run.

Hunter Dozier, who homered, and Whit Merrifield each had three hits.

Jonathan Heasley picked up his first major league win. He allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

