Perez homers, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

Perez hits 38th home run of the season
Jason Redmond/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez (13) hits a home run as Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, left, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 20:49:50-04

SEATTLE — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3.

Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.

Perez nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth.

Nicky Lopez scored from first to cut Seattle’s lead to 4-3, but Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

