Perez's 2-run shot gives Royals 2-0 win over Blue Jays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer off Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch in the seventh inning Sunday to propel the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays.

Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings, and Kyle Zimmer and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning before Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter.

Perez’s go-ahead shot came one day after his two-out, walk-off homer gave the Royals a 3-2 win and split of their doubleheader.

Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.