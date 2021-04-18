Watch
Perez's 2-run shot gives Royals 2-0 win over Blue Jays

Orlin Wagner/AP
Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez gestures while rounding the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Salvador Perez
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 18:15:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer off Toronto reliever T.J. Zeuch in the seventh inning Sunday to propel the Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jays.

Brady Singer kept the Blue Jays off the board through six innings, and Kyle Zimmer and Josh Staumont each worked a perfect inning before Greg Holland finished off the two-hitter.

Perez’s go-ahead shot came one day after his two-out, walk-off homer gave the Royals a 3-2 win and split of their doubleheader.

Kansas City also won the opener Thursday night to take a series from Toronto for the first time since September 2017.

