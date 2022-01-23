Perfect pair: Johnson County Community College men's, women's hoops teams undefeated

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — History is in the making on one Johnson County hardwood.

Johnson County Community College’s women's basketball team continued their torrid pace Saturday with a 69-40 win over Hesston College, improving the No.1 nationally ranked Cavaliers to 18-0 on the season.

Not to be outdone, the JCCC men's basketball team handled Hesston as well Saturday, the 92-56 final helped Rand Chappell’s team stay an unblemished 18-0.

“I think one of the great things about here is all our programs are successful,” said women’s hoops coach Ben Conrad. “There is a culture here of winning."

That culture, bleeding into a sibling rivalry between the programs, includes egging each other to keep the perfect pace.

“They're undefeated … we're undefeated. It's kind of a competition [of] who is gonna be better this year,” guard Savonni Love said jokingly.

According to the school’s sports information department, JCCC is the country’s only program, at any level, to sport undefeated teams in men’s and women’s basketball.

Shaped by adversity and focused on championship aspirations, both teams want to keep winning.

“Neither,” freshman Kierra Prim said of which team would lose first. “We're both going to go far. We're going to finish it off.”