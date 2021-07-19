Peter Vermes, 2 players under MLS Health and Safety Protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a Monday morning media availability, Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes announced that he, along with two players, are on MLS health and safety protocols.

Vermes could not say what players were under protocol but said it was unlikely they would be available for SKC’s next match. He was unsure of his own status for Wednesday's game.

“Between staff and the whole entire technical staff and all the players, we’re 100-percent vaccinated so there’s also different protocols... which we have been maintaining,” Vermes said.

The MLS health and safety protocols for vaccinated individuals reads as follows:

An individual that meets the definition of a High-Risk Close Contact, will be exempt from observing the five-day quarantine period for High-Risk Close Contacts provided that:

The individual is fully vaccinated at the time of exposure, meaning the exposure took place at least two weeks following receipt of the second dose in a two-dose vaccine series, or at least four weeks following receipt of one dose of a single-dose vaccine.\

Is asymptomatic.

Continues to test negative.

Those vaccinated individuals will be tested on a daily basis for 14 days following the last day of high-risk exposure.

“It will be shuffling but we’ll put a good team on the field like we always try to,” Vermes said.

Vermes also said that Felipe Hernández is taking leave for personal reasons.

Sporting KC’s next match is at home on Wednesday versus San Jose.