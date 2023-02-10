Phat Turtle BBQ offers taste of Kansas City barbecue in Arizona

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — For Chiefs Kingdom looking for comfort food in Arizona this weekend, Phat Turtle BBQ is the place for them.

The barbecue joint offers customers an authentic taste of Kansas City barbecue in the Grand Canyon State.

Michael and Kelly Sloan, the owners of Phat Turtle, grew up in the City of Fountains and said the idea for the restaurant came out of necessity.

"We started noticing there was a lot of KC people in town," Michael Sloan said.

The only problem was, there wasn't a clear place to get a fix of authentic Kansas City barbecue.

So, the Sloans took matters into their own hands and opened Phat Turtle two years ago.

It was an instant hit among locals, with 300 people lining up to get a taste of the BBQ.

"We ran out of food in an hour and a half," Michael Sloan said.

Liz Robinson works at Phat Turtle as a pit master, and talked about what makes the restaurant so popular to the natives.

"It's the love you have to put into the meat to prep it," Robinson said.

The Sloans told KSHB 41 the restaurant goes through around eighty thousand pounds of brisket a year.

For more information on the restaurant, you can visit their website .

