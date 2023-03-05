Watch Now
Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship schedule released

KU, K-State will play Thursday
Jordan Betts
Posted at 9:25 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 22:25:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The schedule for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship in Kansas City was released Saturday.

Both the Jayhawks, who have won the tournament 12 times since 1997, and Wildcats are set to play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 9, at the T-Mobile Center.

Defending Big 12 champs No. 1 Kansas will face the winner of Game 1 (No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech) at 2 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas State will take on No. 6 TCU at 8:30 p.m.

If Kansas wins, the Jayhawks will go up against the winner of Game 3 (No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State) at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

And if the Wildcats are victorious against the Horned Frogs, they will face the winner of Game 5 (Texas vs. Game 2 winner) at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The championship will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and can be viewed on ESPN.

All first-round, quarterfinals and semifinals games can be viewed on ESPN2/U. A full schedule can be found here.

Limited tickets to the event are still available.

