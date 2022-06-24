Pittsburg State's Garrett McGowan receives Gold Glove honor

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pittsburg State senior first baseman Garrett McGowan was named a NCAA Division II ABCA and Rawlings Gold Glove winner on Wednesday. McGowan had no fielding errors in 385 total opportunities.

The Blue Springs, Missouri, native was named to the All-MIAA Gold Glove team and First-Team All-MIAA on May 5th, as well as the ABCA/Rawling All-America first team on June 7th.

He led the team with a .399 batting average while also having 18 home runs and 79 RBI. He started all 52 games this past season for Pittsburg State.

McGowan transferred to Pittsburg State after previously spending one season at the University of Illinois and played in seven games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his season.

McGowan was first-team All-District in 2017 as a senior at Blue Springs High School. He also received an honorable mention honor for All-Suburban Conference.

