Plowboys BBQ turns Red Friday into 'Red Fryday'

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Friday before a Kansas City Chiefs football game is known as Red Friday, but at Plowboys BBQ, the staff refer to the day as “Red Fryday.”

Over the past four seasons, the restaurant with locations in Kansas City and Blue Springs will give dine-in customers who order a sandwich or entree a free side of fries on those Fridays before Chiefs games.

“Sometimes people come in and they know they’re getting free fries that day and they’ll come in specifically for that. But oftentimes it’s a surprise and they’re excited to get some free French fries for the day not knowing that it’s Red Fryday,” owner Todd Johns explained.

The restaurant seasons the fries with its Yardbird seasoning, which has won four world championships at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

“Right when they come out of the fryer, when they’re still hot, we put some of our Yardbird seasoning on those and it’s a great French fry seasoning. That’s what sets ours apart,” Johns said.

The restaurant also sells “Red Fryday” t-shirts in Chiefs colors.

For the past five years, Plowboys has operated a concession stand at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but it’s not open on Fridays.