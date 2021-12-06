Watch
Postseason Chiefs tickets go on sale next week

Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 06, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling tickets for their potential postseason home games next week.

Single-game tickets for a potential AFC wild card home game will go on sale at noon on Monday, Dec. 13. Divisional and Championship single-game tickets will go on sale after playoff standings are known.

Tickets will be sold on the Chiefs website.

A pre-sale will be available to Jackson County, Missouri, residents a few hours before tickets are available to others, from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 13.

Season ticket holders will have the ability to opt-in or out of postseason tickets.

Tickets will only be available electronically, both for purchase and delivery.

Below is the 2021 NFL postseason game schedule:

  • Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 15 – Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
  • Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 22 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
  • AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022
