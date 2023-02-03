Powder blue jerseys - with pants - return to Royals uniform rotation in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals are bringing back an iconic uniform combo many fans will recognize.

The Kansas City Royals announced Friday they are bringing back the all-powder blue uniforms for certain games in 2023.

We heard you. pic.twitter.com/HK0bkZ5xPM — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2023

Fans won't have to wait long to see Royals players Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez and others to wear the uniforms - the team will don the uniforms on Opening Day when the they square off against the Minnesota Twins on March 30.

The Royals wore the powder blue uniforms from 1973 to 1991 as the team's primary away uniforms. The team appeared in two World Series during that time, winning the 1985 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Royals have worn different iterations of powder blue jerseys since 2008, but have not had powder blue pants in their uniform closet since the 1991 season.

The Royals become the latest team to add powder blue to their uniform portfolio. Over the past five seasons, MLB has seen a trend of powder blue returning to teams uniform combinations.

The St. Louis Cardinals , Toronto Blue Jays , Philadelphia Phillies , Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers have all added powder blue uniforms to their uniforms sets throughout the past couple seasons.