Pratto's two home runs lead Kansas City past Chicago, 9-7

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, his second of the baseball game, in the fourth inning Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 11:11 PM, Aug 30, 2022
CHICAGO — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-7.

Chicago has lost five in a row. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue.

The team said the 77-year-old Hall of Famer was out on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday.

Gavin Sheets homered twice and drove in five runs for the White Sox.

Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor each homered and drove in three runs for the Royals. Pratto added a double and also had three RBIs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

