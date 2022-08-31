Pratto's two home runs lead Kansas City past Chicago, 9-7

CHICAGO — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 9-7.

Chicago has lost five in a row. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue.

The team said the 77-year-old Hall of Famer was out on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday.

Gavin Sheets homered twice and drove in five runs for the White Sox.

Salvador Perez and Michael A. Taylor each homered and drove in three runs for the Royals. Pratto added a double and also had three RBIs.

