‘Prepare and go shine’: Chiefs’ Andy Reid preps for team’s first preseason game Sunday vs New Orleans Saints

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their final training camp practice Friday before they leave for New Orleans for Sunday’s first preseason game.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday morning from St. Joseph, Missouri, that first-team players will play in the first quarter, with second-team players in the second quarter.

“Everybody will play,” Reid said of Sunday’s game against the Saints. “They’ve all earned the right to get out there.”

Reid said running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, tight end Jody Fortson, defensive tackle Turk Wharton and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed won’t play as they navigate injuries.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes is among those who will take the field Sunday.

Mahomes told reporters that you want to get that first hit and be able to feel it a little bit.

“I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that we’re ready to go,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters Friday morning.

Mahomes was asked his message to the team’s rookies preparing for their first ever NFL preseason game.

“Let’s go out there and play fast," Mahomes said. "Let your natural talent and ability show.”

