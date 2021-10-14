QB Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' offense remains great aside from turnovers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have been plagued with turnovers during the first five weeks of the 2021 season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has committed six — five interceptions and a lost fumble — in Kansas City's last three games alone, including losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo.

The Chiefs turned the ball over four times in both of those defeats, and Mahomes already has equaled his interception total for all of 2020 (six).

During Wednesday's press availability, Mahomes said the offensive mentality has been the same since he arrived in Kansas City.

"We try to score every single time we touch the football," Mahomes said. "That's how it's been my entire career here, and that was the precedent that was set before I even started here. That's kind of how I have my mindset going into every single game is that, when we get an opportunity to go out there and have success and be successful, we have to capitalize on that. It has nothing to do with whatever is happening on the other side of the ball. It's just our job as an offense on this team."

Many people have asked if other NFL teams are catching up to the Chiefs high-powered offense, or if the defenses are figuring out how to cover all of their weapons.

Coach Andy Reid believe the team is beating itself.

"The turnovers are something that we’ve got to take care of," Reid said. "We’re doing a phenomenal job per series of scoring, one of the best in the history of the game, but you turn the ball over and you’ve got a problem. That’s the reality of it. You can put all the yards together you want, you can put almost 90 plays together, you can do all that stuff, but we turn the ball over, it’s an issue."

The 2-3 Chiefs rank 26th in interception rate and 31st in turnover differential. The defense is the second-worst in the NFL in terms of yards allowed per game and ranks dead last in points allowed per game (32.6).

It's back to work for the Chiefs who have a number of kinks to get worked out before Week 6 against the Washington Football Team.

"You don't want to lose yourself," Mahomes said. "You don't want to lose things that you've done so well so long. But at the same time I've got to make sure I'm firm with the fundamentals and make sure I stay within the pocket. It's the same thing every year when you kind of see me get a little off. You've got to go back to the basics and make sure I perfect those things, and then I think everything else will come along with it."