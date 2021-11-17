QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' decisive 41-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday has earned Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes yet another award.

Mahomes was named AFC offensive player of the week, the NFL announced Wednesday.

According to the NFL, Mahomes completed 70% of pass attempts for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He also did not throw any interceptions.

He is now the first NFL player ever to have three career games with at least 400 passing yards and five touchdowns in his first five seasons in the league.

Though the Chiefs had a bit of a dry spell a few weeks ago, it didn't start out that way.

Mahomes was also named AFC offensive Player of the Week in Week 1. He's earned the title five other times since his 2018 NFL debut.

The Chiefs face the Dallas Cowboys at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this coming Sunday for their Week 11 game.