QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game history

APTOPIX AFC Championship Titans Chiefs Football
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with Tyreek Hill (10) and Demarcus Robinson after running for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 15:59:47-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back - for the fifth straight season - in the AFC Championship Game, and we're back - for the second straight week - with some Chiefs playoff history.

Last week, we tested your knowledge of the Chiefs playing in the Divisional round game. We were impressed with the knowledge from Chiefs Kingdom, but if you scored a perfect 10/10, you were part of less than two percent of quiz takers to get a perfect score.

This week, we're focusing on the Chiefs in the AFL/AFC Championship game.

Good luck and Go Chiefs!

