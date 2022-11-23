Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rams HC Sean McVay announces QB Matthew Stafford out against Chiefs

Rams Saints Football
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Butch Dill/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Rams Saints Football
Posted at 3:50 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 16:50:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend, but they will be missing a key player in the starting lineup on Sunday.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford will be out against the Chiefs.

Stafford was previously in concussion protocol ahead of the Arizona Cardinals game in Week 10. Stafford was held out from that game, but returned against the New Orleans Saints in week 11.

He exited the game early in the third quarter after helmet to helmet contact with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis on a third down play.

Second year quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Backup quarterback John Wolford has been second on the depth chart this season, but sat out during the week 11 matchup against the Saints with a neck injury.

The Rams are 3-7 this season, with their last win coming on Oct.16 in a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Los Angeles kickoffs against the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope: Click to Donate!