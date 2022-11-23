Rams HC Sean McVay announces QB Matthew Stafford out against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend, but they will be missing a key player in the starting lineup on Sunday.

During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced quarterback Matthew Stafford will be out against the Chiefs.

Stafford was previously in concussion protocol ahead of the Arizona Cardinals game in Week 10. Stafford was held out from that game, but returned against the New Orleans Saints in week 11.

Coach McVay provides an update on Matthew Stafford and his status for Sunday's game in Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/zeXjoXHBz0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 23, 2022

He exited the game early in the third quarter after helmet to helmet contact with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis on a third down play.

Second year quarterback Bryce Perkins is expected to start on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Backup quarterback John Wolford has been second on the depth chart this season, but sat out during the week 11 matchup against the Saints with a neck injury.

The Rams are 3-7 this season, with their last win coming on Oct.16 in a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Los Angeles kickoffs against the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

