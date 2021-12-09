Watch
Rapper Tech N9ne to serve as drum honoree at Chiefs v. Raiders game Sunday

Posted at 3:00 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 16:00:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rapper and Kansas City native Tech N9ne will help energize football fans as the drum honoree at the Kansas City Chiefs v. Las Vegas Raiders game Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The announcement of Tech N9ne's honorary role came Thursday.

Tech N9ne previously served as the drum honoree for the Chiefs in 2019.

Country artist Kameron Marlowe will sing the national anthem, and the Kansas National Guard will present the colors.

There will also be a flyover of four T-38s, from Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma.

At halftime, the Kansas and Missouri high school state champions will be celebrated.

Blue Valley Northwest Football Coach Clint Rider will also beat the drum as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

Parking gates will open at 7:30 a.m., and all stadium gates will open at 10 a.m.

Kickoff is scheduled to start at 12:02 p.m.

