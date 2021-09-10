Red Friday kicks off with Chiefs Kingdom flag sales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Red Friday in Chiefs Kingdom.

Kansas City is bathed in red as fans get ready for the Chiefs' regular season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

In the tradition of the first Red Friday of the year, Chiefs Kingdom flags are sold Friday at locations across the city.

However, they sell out fast.

Proceeds from the sale of the flags go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Ozarks and Northeast Kansas.

A minimum $5 donation is requested.

Flags are available at McDonald's restaurants in Kansas City, St. Joseph and Topeka, as well as Kansas City and Springfield Hy-Vee locations.

For a full list of Red Friday flag locations, you can visit the Chiefs website.

Many of the Kansas City locations have fanfare and special guests welcoming customers in the early hours of the morning.

If you keep your eye out, you may even see KC Wolf or fake Andy Reid.