Watch
Sports

Actions

Red Friday kicks off with Chiefs Kingdom flag sales

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs
2021 edition of the Chiefs Kingdom flag
Final 2021 Flag Design.jpg
Posted at 5:41 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 06:41:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Red Friday in Chiefs Kingdom.

Kansas City is bathed in red as fans get ready for the Chiefs' regular season opener Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

In the tradition of the first Red Friday of the year, Chiefs Kingdom flags are sold Friday at locations across the city.

However, they sell out fast.

Proceeds from the sale of the flags go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Ozarks and Northeast Kansas.

A minimum $5 donation is requested.

Flags are available at McDonald's restaurants in Kansas City, St. Joseph and Topeka, as well as Kansas City and Springfield Hy-Vee locations.

For a full list of Red Friday flag locations, you can visit the Chiefs website.

Many of the Kansas City locations have fanfare and special guests welcoming customers in the early hours of the morning.

If you keep your eye out, you may even see KC Wolf or fake Andy Reid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage