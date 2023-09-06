RED WEDNESDAY | Where you can find 2023 Chiefs commemorative flag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have the opportunity to both celebrate their favorite team while also helping out a good cause on Red Wednesday.

Back for the 10th consecutive season, the limited-edition commemorative flag has become a fan favorite.

More than 135 Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri, McDonald's locations will offer the flag, which features a special design honoring the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

LINK | See where you can buy a 2023 Chiefs flag

Area Hy-Vee stores are among the locations that are partnering with the Kansas City Chiefs in offering 2023 Red Friday flags.

A minimum donation of $5 is requested for the flags, with proceeds going toward Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

"Red Friday - Red Wednesday this year - remains one of the longest-running and most-impactful traditions that our organization has, and the way that the community rallies around the team to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City continues to amaze and inspire us each year," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

Over the last nine years, the effort has raised more than $4.5 million to help RMHC-KC.

Flags will also be available at street corners and other public locations across the Kansas City area on Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday, the flags will be available for $10 online at the Chiefs shop.

“Here is nothing quite like the excitement the kickoff to Chiefs season brings to Kansas City each year,” Hy-Vee District Store Director Luke Long said in a press release.

Fans wanting a special experience should set their alarm clocks early and then head for the Hy-Vee store at 151st and Black Bob Road, where at 7 a.m., Mitch Holtus, Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf, members of Chiefs Rumble, Chiefs Ambassadors and former Chiefs cornerback Trent Bryant will be in attendance.

