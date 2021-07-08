Watch
Reds rally for 3 runs in 7th to top Royals 5-2

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2.

Gray allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak.

Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.

