Reid: Chiefs will host offseason training program virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is back… kind of.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2022 offseason program with a new approach Monday.

“We're glad to get this thing rolling again,” a jovial Andy Reid told reporters over Zoom.

Reid, who is entering his 10th season as Chiefs head coach, admits to taking a trick from the pandemic playbook and applying it to this year's voluntary camp.

“We're gonna do this a little bit differently this year, [but] not in comparison to what we've done the last couple of years,” Reid said. “It'll be basically the same where we're going to do our meetings virtually."

With NFL rules prohibiting any coaches from supervising football activities during the initial phase, Reid says a virtual approach allows players to train on their own while growing chemistry among the new-look group.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes organized a group of Chiefs, new and old, in a Texas workout routine that made the rounds on social media.

“I don't need them right here,” Reid said candidly. “We've played a lot of games in the last four or five years, maybe more than anybody in the National Football League. So having them with a little time away to do their bonding with themselves, especially with the influx of new players, I think is important."

New addition wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster along with bruising running back Ronald Jones were all pictured at the Mahomes workout in Tyler, Texas.

“When they get here, they’ll be revved up and we'll be in this building for quite a [while],” Reid finished.