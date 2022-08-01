Watch Now
Andy Reid after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes goes to medical tent: 'He's OK'

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 01, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent a couple of minutes in the medical tent during training camp Monday. He left the practice field "hobbling a little bit" with Head Athletic Trainer Rick Burkholder.

Mahomes spent a couple of minutes in the tent before leaving without Burkholder then walked down the sidelines on his own power.

Mahomes later jogged with the other quarterbacks while special teams were practicing.

After practice, head coach Andy Reid confirmed Mahomes was "OK" and that he got stepped on by an offensive lineman, which led to a minor injury.

Monday morning's practice was the first one with the Chiefs players in pads.

