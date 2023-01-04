Reid, Mahomes reflect on Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs held media availability for the first time Wednesday since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“We’re all pulling for him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Members of the Chiefs were scheduled to speak Tuesday but media availability was later postponed out of respect for Hamlin.

The team addressed what happened immediately, according to Reid.

"This is real," Reid said. "We didn't tip toe around it, we addressed it with the team and talked to them."

Reid emphasized that resources to help process the situation are there for anyone who needs it.

"Whether it's religiously (or) psychologically, we have all the tools, plus the league has tools to help you through that," Reid said.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes described his reaction while watching Harmon collapse on the field and what he did afterward.

"It sent chills to my body when I was watching it," Mahomes said. "All I did was sit there and pray for him (because) that's all you can do."

He was constantly searching for new information on Hamlin's status.

"I'm at practice and the first thing I do when I get back in the building is look for updates and ask Rick (Burkholder), ask Coach Reid," Mahomes said.

Being on the watch for positive updates is something Reid can relate to as well.

'I think everybody is kind of waiting for more information on this situation," Reid said. "What they saw was obviously devastating, that was a tough deal."

Mahomes has been in contact with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and center Mitch Morse and told them he's praying for them and their team. The Chiefs also held a prayer as a team for Hamlin yesterday.

"Our prayers are also with his family as they go forward," Reid said.

It was revealed Wednesday afternoon that Hamlin was making progress in his recovery , which Reid described as "the most important thing."

Whether the Bills-Bengals game will be played or not has yet to be decided and the status of the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders is up in the air as well.

Reid and the Chiefs are trying to continue as normal despite the uncertainty.

"You don't know in a situation like this, so we just listened and played it by ear with what the league has told us," Reid said. "And so we go forward and we've practiced and we're doing our thing."

The Chiefs head coach has complete confidence in the NFL, though, during a difficult time.

"We trust their decision-making," Reid said. "We think they did a great job the other night. That's not an easy thing. That's a tough decision they've made to cancel or postpone a game. It's a bold move for a great reason."

