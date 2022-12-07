Reid, Mahomes shift focus to Broncos after another heartbreaking loss to Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs dropped another game to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, their third straight loss to the defending AFC champions.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't want to harp on the past.

"The important thing is (that) you learn from every win and loss and then you move on to the next game," Reid said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed Reid's mentality and wants to avoid a potential snowball effect.

"In this league, you have to move on or you're gonna make one loss turn into two," Mahomes said. "So you just watch the tape on Monday, you get a sense of what you could do better and what you could take away that you did (positively) and you move on to the next week."

Reid and the rest of the coaching staff spent Monday "tunneled in" on game film from last Sunday's loss.

"By the time y'all were waking up, it was lunchtime for us," Reid said.

The focus is now on the Denver Broncos, a team that has struggled to find its footing on offense but is either at or near the top of most defensive statistical categories.

The Broncos head into this Sunday's matchup with a 3-9 record, but Reid is throwing their amount of wins and losses out the window.

"We get rid of the record on this thing as we evaluate them and look at them as a team," Reid said. "Their defense is one of the top defenses in the NFL...they're playing like crazy and their offense is like one fingertip away from winning games."

Mahomes isn't taking the Broncos lightly either, even though he has a perfect 9-0 record against them.

"When you play a division opponent, you obviously know they've studied you all off-season," Mahomes said. "So you try to have a concept of what you do best but, at the same time, throw in some wrinkles so that they can't be on top of your best plays."

The Chiefs enter this divisional matchup with the highest-scoring offense in the NFL but have a -4 turnover differential, tying the Carolina Panthers for sixth worst in the NFL.

Mahomes has a reason for that negative statistic.

"I have the interceptions," Mahomes said. "Like I said last week, there's like one dumb play a game. I got away with it last week."

But regardless of how the game develops, Mahomes believes in his team to stay competitive.

"Whatever way the game takes us, I have trust that our guys are gonna fight until the very end of it," Mahomes said.

